MICHELIN Texas

Alle Sterne, Bib Gourmand und Restaurants des MICHELIN Guide Texas 2026 im Überblick hier bei uns

Die zweite Edition des MICHELIN Guide Texas wurde veröffentlicht. Die diesjährige Selektion würdigt das kulinarische Spektrum von Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio und weiteren Städten. Insgesamt 140 Restaurants aus 33 Küchenstilen wurden von den Inspektoren ausgezeichnet – darunter 18 MICHELIN-Sterne, neue Green Stars für Nachhaltigkeit, Bib Gourmand für beste Preis-Leistung und vier Spezialpreise.

Neue Ein-Stern-Restaurants 2026:

Weitere Sterne-Restaurants:

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director des MICHELIN Guide, erklärt Gourmet Report seine Sicht: „This year’s Texas selection emphasizes the many talents across your communities who continue to rise above with culinary innovation and passion that is palpable. We are thrilled to welcome three new restaurants into the MICHELIN Star family, putting them on the map for travelers both near and far to experience. A heartfelt congratulations to all the restaurants and chefs honored in this year’s bustling selection.“