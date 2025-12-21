MICHELIN Texas

Alle Sterne, Bib Gourmand und Restaurants des MICHELIN Guide Texas 2026 im Überblick hier bei uns
Die zweite Edition des MICHELIN Guide Texas wurde veröffentlicht. Die diesjährige Selektion würdigt das kulinarische Spektrum von Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio und weiteren Städten. Insgesamt 140 Restaurants aus 33 Küchenstilen wurden von den Inspektoren ausgezeichnet – darunter 18 MICHELIN-Sterne, neue Green Stars für Nachhaltigkeit, Bib Gourmand für beste Preis-Leistung und vier Spezialpreise.
MICHELIN-Sterne Texas 2026 – das sind die Ausgezeichneten
Neue Ein-Stern-Restaurants 2026:
- Mamani (Dallas, French Contemporary)
- Isidore (San Antonio, American Cuisine)
- Nicosi (San Antonio, Creative Tasting Menu – Fokus auf Dessert)
Weitere Sterne-Restaurants:
- Barley Swine (Austin)
- BCN Taste & Tradition (Houston)
- CorkScrew BBQ (Spring)
- Craft Omakase (Austin)
- Hestia (Austin)
- InterStellar BBQ (Austin)
- la Barbecue (Austin)
- Le Jardinier Houston (Houston)
- Leroy and Lewis Barbecue (Austin)
- March (Houston)
- Mixtli (San Antonio)
- Musaafer (Houston)
- Olamaie (Austin)
- Tatem (Houston)
- Tatsu Dallas (Dallas)
Zitat zum neuen Guide
Gwendal Poullennec, International Director des MICHELIN Guide, erklärt Gourmet Report seine Sicht: „This year’s Texas selection emphasizes the many talents across your communities who continue to rise above with culinary innovation and passion that is palpable. We are thrilled to welcome three new restaurants into the MICHELIN Star family, putting them on the map for travelers both near and far to experience. A heartfelt congratulations to all the restaurants and chefs honored in this year’s bustling selection.“
Green Star für Nachhaltigkeit
Neu prämiert:
- Nixta Taqueria (Austin) – Lokale und Oaxaca-zertifizierte Zutaten, eigene Tortillas aus Erbstück-Mais
- Isidore (San Antonio) – Lokale Ranchprodukte, Fokus auf Gulf Seafood und regionales Gemüse
Ergänzend:
- Dai Due (Austin, weiterhin Green Star)
- Emmer Rye (Austin, weiterhin Green Star)
Bib Gourmand 2026 – Beste Preis-Leistung in Texas
Neu hinzugekommen:
- Annam (Houston)
- ChpnBlk (Houston)
- da Gama Canteen (Houston)
- Maximo (Houston)
- Mercado Sin Nombre (Austin)
- Mezquite (San Antonio)
- Papalo Taqueria (Houston)
- Parish Barbecue (Austin)
Komplette Bib Gourmand-Liste (Auswahl):
- Barbs B Q (Lockhart)
- Belly of the Beast (Spring)
- Blood Bros BBQ (Bellaire)
- Briscuits (Austin)
- Burnt Bean Co. (Seguin)
- Casaema (Houston)
- Cattleack Barbeque (Dallas)
- Cuantos Tacos (Austin)
- Cullums Attaboy (San Antonio)
- Dai Due (Austin)
- Distant Relatives (Austin)
- Emmer Rye (Austin)
- Franklin Barbecue (Austin)
- Gemma (Dallas)
- Goldees Bar-BQ (Fort Worth)
- Kemuri Tatsu-ya (Austin)
- KG BBQ (Austin)
- Killens (Houston)
- Killens BBQ (Pearland)
- La Santa Barbacha (Austin)
- Ladino (San Antonio)
- Lucia (Dallas)
- Mala Sichuan Bistro (Houston)
- Mercado Sin Nombre (Austin)
- Micklethwait Craft Meats (Austin)
- Mt Hai Ba (Dallas)
- Nam Giao (Houston)
- Nancys Hustle (Houston)
- Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen (Dallas)
- Nixta Taqueria (Austin)
- nobies (Houston)
- nonna (Dallas)
- Odd Duck (Austin)
- Papalo Taqueria (Houston)
- Parish Barbecue (Austin)
- Pinkertons Barbecue (Houston)
- Ramen del Barrio (Austin)
- Rosie Cannonball (Houston)
- Southerleigh Fine Food Brewery (San Antonio)
- Street to Kitchen (Houston)
- Tejas Chocolate Barbecue (Tomball)
- The Jerk Shack (San Antonio)
- The Pit Room (Houston)
- Theodore Rex (Houston)
- Truth BBQ (Houston)
- Veracruz Fonda Bar (Austin)
Recommended Restaurants (52 Adressen, Auswahl)
- 2M Smokehouse (San Antonio)
- Agnes and Sherman (Houston)
- Apt 115 (Austin)
- Bar Bludorn (Houston)
- Barbecue Station (San Antonio)
- Barsottis (Dallas)
- Baso (Houston)
- Birdies (Austin)
- Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez (Fort Worth)
- Bludorn (Houston)
- Brisket Rice (Houston)
- Candente (Houston)
- Comedor (Austin)
- Credence (Houston)
- Crown Block (Dallas)
- Discada (Austin)
- El Carlos Elegante (Dallas)
- Este (Austin)
- Ezov (Austin)
- Fabrik (Austin)
- Fearings (Dallas)
- Garcias Mexican Food (San Antonio)
- Garrison (Austin)
- Georgie (Dallas)
- Harvest (McKinney)
- Hidden Omakase (Houston)
- Hong Kong Food Street (Katy)
- J-Bar-M Barbecue (Houston)
- Jeffreys (Austin)
- Joes Bakery Coffee Shop (Austin)
- Josephines (Houston)
- Knox Bistro (Dallas)
- La Condesa (Austin)
- Late August (Houston)
- Launderette (Austin)
- Le Calamar (Austin)
- Leche de Tigre (San Antonio)
- Lenoir (Austin)
- Ling Kitchen (Austin)
- Little Ems Oyster Bar (San Antonio)
- Luties (Austin)
- Maie Day (Austin)
- Mercat Bistro (Dallas)
- Mexta (Austin)
- Mister Charles (Dallas)
- Monarch (Dallas)
- Mum Foods Smokehouse Delicatessen (Austin)
- Neo (Houston, temporarily closed)
- Panther City BBQ (Fort Worth)
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (Houston)
- PastaBar Austin (Austin)
- Perseid (Houston)
- Poeta (Austin)
- Quarter Acre (Dallas)
- Reese Bros Barbecue (San Antonio)
- Rye (Dallas)
- Sachet (Dallas)
- Signature Restaurant (San Antonio)
- Siti (Austin)
- SmokeN Ash BBQ (Arlington)
- Stillwells (Dallas)
- Stock Barrel (Dallas)
- Suerte (Austin)
- Sushi Kozy (Dallas)
- Tare (Austin)
- Tei-An (Dallas)
- Terry Blacks BBQ (Austin)
- The Marigold Club (Houston)
- Toshokan (Austin)
- Written By The Seasons (Dallas)
Special Awards Texas 2026
- Exceptional Cocktails Award: Chas Martin (Mister Charles, Dallas)
- Sommelier Award: Celia Pellegrini (EsteSuerte, Austin)
- Outstanding Service Award: Elliot Wood (Credence, Houston)
- Young Chef Award: Chuck Charnichart (Barbs B Q, Lockhart)
