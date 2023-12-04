Washington
25 Restaurants werden mit MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichnet, zwei Restaurants kommen neu in die Auswahl. Wir haben die komplette Liste aller Sternerestaurants in Washington, sowie die umfangreiche Liste der preiswerten, aber besonders guten BibGourmand Restaurants in Washington D.C.
Der 2023 Ausgabe gehören 123 Restaurants an, 37 Arten von Küche sind vertreten.
„Das Inspektorenteam des Guide MICHELIN ist begeistert, die internationalen Aromen der Restaurants Causa und Rania in die Auswahl der mit MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichneten Restaurants in Washington aufzunehmen“, sagt Gwendal Poullennec im Gourmet Report Gespräch. „Diese international renommierten Restaurants mischen Tradition und Innovation und bieten köstliche Teller, die das Erlebnis unvergesslich machen“.
Ein MICHELIN-Stern – neu – Guide Michelin Washington D.C.
Causa (Stadtteil Blagden Alley, peruanische Küche).
Chefkoch Carlos Delgado lässt uns die Aromen seines Heimatlandes in einem Raum mit doppeltem Konzept im Viertel Blagden Alley probieren. Im ersten Stock gelegen, bietet das Causa 20 Gästen Platz für ein Degustationsmenü, das die Gäste auf eine Reise nach Peru mitnimmt. Es beginnt in Lima mit Meeresfrüchten von der Küste und geht dann weiter in die Anden und den Amazonas.
Rania (Penn Quarter, indische Küche).
Dieses Fine-Dining-Konzept sieht königlich aus, und das ist es auch, denn Rania bedeutet auf Hindi und Sanskrit „Königin“. Chefkoch Chetan Shetty bietet hier eine Speisekarte an, die sowohl verführerisch als auch einfallsreich ist. Es gibt viele zeitgenössische Akzente, aber die Speisekarte enthält auch einige Überraschungen (wie den geschmorten Schweinebauch Vindaloo).
Die Übersicht des Guide MICHELIN Washington 2023
|(Cuisine exceptionnelle, vaut le voyage)
|1
|(Excellente cuisine, vaut le détour)
|3
|(Cuisine de grande qualité, vaut l’étape)
|21
|(Chef de file en matière de durabilité des restaurants)
|1
|Bib Gourmand (bonne cuisine, bon rapport qualité-prix)
|29
|Restaurants recommandés
|68
|Nombre total de restaurants dans la sélection
|122
|Types de cuisine représentés des restaurants Étoilés
|11
|Types de cuisine représentés dans les Bib Gourmand
|21
|Types de cuisine représentés dans la sélection
|37
Sonderpreise Guide MICHELIN – Washington 2023
|Award
|Gewinner
|Restaurant
|Prix Spécial des Cocktails Exceptionnels
|Daniel Todd
|The Dabney
|Présenté par Basil Hayden
|Prix Spécial de la Sommellerie
|Sarah Thompson
|Queen’s English
|Présenté par Wine Access
|Prix du Service
|Giuseppe Formica
|Fiola
|Prix du Jeune Chef
|Ryan Ratino
|Jônt
|Présenté par Remy Martin
Alle Sterne-Restaurants des Guide Michelin Washington 2023
|Restaurant
|Distinction
|Adresse
|The Inn at Little Washington
|309 Middle St., Washington, Virginia 22747
|Jônt
|1906 14th St. NW, Washington, 20009
|minibar
|855 E St. NW, Washington, 20004
|Pineapple and Pearls
|715 8th St. SE, Washington, 20003
|Albi
|1346 4th St. SE, Washington, 20003
|Bresca
|1906 14th St. NW, Washington, 20000
|Causa (nouveau)
|920 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, 20001
|The Dabney
|122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, 20001
|Elcielo D.C.
|1280 4th St. NE, Washington, 20002
|Fiola
|601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, 20004
|Gravitas
|1401 Okie St. NE, Washington, 20002
|Imperfecto: The Chef’s Table
|1124 23rd St. NW, Washington, 20037
|Kinship
|1015 7th St. NW, Washington, 20001
|Little Pearl
|921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, 20003
|Masseria
|1340 4th St. NE, Washington, 20002
|Maydān
|1346 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, 20000
|Métier
|1015 7th St. NW, Washington, 20001
|Oyster Oyster
|1440 8th St., Washington, 20001
|Rania (nouveau)
|427 11th St. NW, Washington, 20004
|Reverie
|3201 Cherry Hill Ln. NW, Washington, 20007
|Rooster & Owl
|2436 14th St. NW, Washington, 20009
|Rose’s Luxury
|717 8th St. SE, Washington, 20003
|Sushi Nakazawa
|1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, 20004
|Tail Up Goat
|1827 Adams Mill Rd. NW, Washington, 20009
|Xiquet
|2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, 20007
Alle Grünen Sterne des Guide Michelin Washington 2023
|Restaurant
|Distinction
|Adresse
|The Inn at Little Washington
|309 Middle St., Washington, Virginia 22747
Alle Bib Gourmand 2023 im Guide Michelin Washington
|Restaurant
|Adresse
|Astoria DC
|1521 17th St. NW, Washington, 20036
|Cane
|403 H St. NE, Washington, 20002
|China Chilcano
|418 7th St. NW, Washington, 20004
|Daru
|1451 Maryland Ave. NE, Washington, 20002
|Dauphine’s
|1100 15th St. NW, Washington, 20005
|Ellē
|3221 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, Washington, 20010
|Hitching Post
|200 Upshur St. NW, Washington, 20011
|Honeymoon Chicken
|4201 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, 20011
|Ivy City Smokehouse
|1356 Okie St. NE, Washington, 20002
|Kaliwa
|751 Wharf St. SW, Washington, 20024
|Karma Modern Indian
|611 I St. NW, Washington, 20001
|La Tejana (nouveau)
|3211 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, Washington, 20010
|Laos in Town
|250 K St. NE, Washington, 20002
|Lapis
|1847 Columbia Rd. NW, Washington, 20009
|Makan
|3400 11th St. NW, Washington, 20010
|Maketto
|1351 H St. NE, Washington, 20002
|Menya Hosaki
|845 Upshur St. NW, Washington, 20011
|Oyamel
|401 7th St. NW, Washington, 20004
|Queen’s English
|3410 11th St. NW, Washington, 20010
|The Red Hen
|1822 1st St. NW, Washington, 20001
|Residents Cafe & Bar
|1306 18th St. NW, Washington, 20036
|Sababa
|3311 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, 20008
|Sfoglina
|4445 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, 20008
|Stellina Pizzeria
|399 Morse St. NE, Washington, 20002
|Taqueria Habanero
|3710 14th St. NW, Washington, 20010
|Toki Underground
|1234 H St. NE, Washington, 20002
|Unconventional Diner
|1207 9th St. NW, Washington, 20001
|Yellow (nouveau)
|1524 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, 20007
|Zaytinya
|701 9th St. NW, Washington, 20001
Alles Restaurants und zusätzlich Hotels auch auf der Seite des Guide Michelin Washington D.C.: https://guide.michelin.com/de/de/district-of-columbia/washington-dc/restaurants
Food Halls in und um Washington D.C.
Guide Michelin Washington 2022
Alles über Washington im Gourmet Report: https://www.gourmet-report.de/artikel/tag/washington/
An Sternerestaurants weltweit interessiert? Abonniere den wöchentlichen Gourmet Report Newsletter!
Guide Michelin Washington D.C.
Zusammenfassung
Guide Michelin Washington D.C.: 25 Restaurants werden mit MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichnet, zwei Restaurants kommen neu in die Auswahl. Wir haben die komplette Liste aller Sternerestaurants in Washington, sowie die umfangreiche Liste der preiswerten, aber besonders guten BibGourmand Restaurants in Washington D.C.