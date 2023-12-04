Washington

25 Restaurants werden mit MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichnet, zwei Restaurants kommen neu in die Auswahl. Wir haben die komplette Liste aller Sternerestaurants in Washington, sowie die umfangreiche Liste der preiswerten, aber besonders guten BibGourmand Restaurants in Washington D.C.

The Inn at Little Washington- Drei Michelin-Sterne auch 2023

Der 2023 Ausgabe gehören 123 Restaurants an, 37 Arten von Küche sind vertreten.

„Das Inspektorenteam des Guide MICHELIN ist begeistert, die internationalen Aromen der Restaurants Causa und Rania in die Auswahl der mit MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichneten Restaurants in Washington aufzunehmen“, sagt Gwendal Poullennec im Gourmet Report Gespräch. „Diese international renommierten Restaurants mischen Tradition und Innovation und bieten köstliche Teller, die das Erlebnis unvergesslich machen“.

Ein MICHELIN-Stern – neu – Guide Michelin Washington D.C.

Causa (Stadtteil Blagden Alley, peruanische Küche).

Chefkoch Carlos Delgado lässt uns die Aromen seines Heimatlandes in einem Raum mit doppeltem Konzept im Viertel Blagden Alley probieren. Im ersten Stock gelegen, bietet das Causa 20 Gästen Platz für ein Degustationsmenü, das die Gäste auf eine Reise nach Peru mitnimmt. Es beginnt in Lima mit Meeresfrüchten von der Küste und geht dann weiter in die Anden und den Amazonas.

Rania (Penn Quarter, indische Küche).

Dieses Fine-Dining-Konzept sieht königlich aus, und das ist es auch, denn Rania bedeutet auf Hindi und Sanskrit „Königin“. Chefkoch Chetan Shetty bietet hier eine Speisekarte an, die sowohl verführerisch als auch einfallsreich ist. Es gibt viele zeitgenössische Akzente, aber die Speisekarte enthält auch einige Überraschungen (wie den geschmorten Schweinebauch Vindaloo).

Die Übersicht des Guide MICHELIN Washington 2023

(Cuisine exceptionnelle, vaut le voyage) 1 (Excellente cuisine, vaut le détour) 3 (Cuisine de grande qualité, vaut l’étape) 21 (Chef de file en matière de durabilité des restaurants) 1 Bib Gourmand (bonne cuisine, bon rapport qualité-prix) 29 Restaurants recommandés 68 Nombre total de restaurants dans la sélection 122 Types de cuisine représentés des restaurants Étoilés 11 Types de cuisine représentés dans les Bib Gourmand 21 Types de cuisine représentés dans la sélection 37

Sonderpreise Guide MICHELIN – Washington 2023

Award Gewinner Restaurant Prix Spécial des Cocktails Exceptionnels Daniel Todd The Dabney Présenté par Basil Hayden Prix Spécial de la Sommellerie Sarah Thompson Queen’s English Présenté par Wine Access Prix du Service Giuseppe Formica Fiola Prix du Jeune Chef Ryan Ratino Jônt Présenté par Remy Martin

Patrick O’Connell – auch 2023 mit 3 Sternen

Alle Sterne-Restaurants des Guide Michelin Washington 2023

Restaurant Distinction Adresse The Inn at Little Washington 309 Middle St., Washington, Virginia 22747 Jônt 1906 14th St. NW, Washington, 20009 minibar 855 E St. NW, Washington, 20004 Pineapple and Pearls 715 8th St. SE, Washington, 20003 Albi 1346 4th St. SE, Washington, 20003 Bresca 1906 14th St. NW, Washington, 20000 Causa (nouveau) 920 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, 20001 The Dabney 122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, 20001 Elcielo D.C. 1280 4th St. NE, Washington, 20002 Fiola 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, 20004 Gravitas 1401 Okie St. NE, Washington, 20002 Imperfecto: The Chef’s Table 1124 23rd St. NW, Washington, 20037 Kinship 1015 7th St. NW, Washington, 20001 Little Pearl 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, 20003 Masseria 1340 4th St. NE, Washington, 20002 Maydān 1346 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, 20000 Métier 1015 7th St. NW, Washington, 20001 Oyster Oyster 1440 8th St., Washington, 20001 Rania (nouveau) 427 11th St. NW, Washington, 20004 Reverie 3201 Cherry Hill Ln. NW, Washington, 20007 Rooster & Owl 2436 14th St. NW, Washington, 20009 Rose’s Luxury 717 8th St. SE, Washington, 20003 Sushi Nakazawa 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, 20004 Tail Up Goat 1827 Adams Mill Rd. NW, Washington, 20009 Xiquet 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, 20007

Alle Grünen Sterne des Guide Michelin Washington 2023

Restaurant Distinction Adresse The Inn at Little Washington 309 Middle St., Washington, Virginia 22747

Alle Bib Gourmand 2023 im Guide Michelin Washington

Restaurant Adresse Astoria DC 1521 17th St. NW, Washington, 20036 Cane 403 H St. NE, Washington, 20002 China Chilcano 418 7th St. NW, Washington, 20004 Daru 1451 Maryland Ave. NE, Washington, 20002 Dauphine’s 1100 15th St. NW, Washington, 20005 Ellē 3221 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, Washington, 20010 Hitching Post 200 Upshur St. NW, Washington, 20011 Honeymoon Chicken 4201 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, 20011 Ivy City Smokehouse 1356 Okie St. NE, Washington, 20002 Kaliwa 751 Wharf St. SW, Washington, 20024 Karma Modern Indian 611 I St. NW, Washington, 20001 La Tejana (nouveau) 3211 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, Washington, 20010 Laos in Town 250 K St. NE, Washington, 20002 Lapis 1847 Columbia Rd. NW, Washington, 20009 Makan 3400 11th St. NW, Washington, 20010 Maketto 1351 H St. NE, Washington, 20002 Menya Hosaki 845 Upshur St. NW, Washington, 20011 Oyamel 401 7th St. NW, Washington, 20004 Queen’s English 3410 11th St. NW, Washington, 20010 The Red Hen 1822 1st St. NW, Washington, 20001 Residents Cafe & Bar 1306 18th St. NW, Washington, 20036 Sababa 3311 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, 20008 Sfoglina 4445 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, 20008 Stellina Pizzeria 399 Morse St. NE, Washington, 20002 Taqueria Habanero 3710 14th St. NW, Washington, 20010 Toki Underground 1234 H St. NE, Washington, 20002 Unconventional Diner 1207 9th St. NW, Washington, 20001 Yellow (nouveau) 1524 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, 20007 Zaytinya 701 9th St. NW, Washington, 20001

White House, Washington D.C.

Alles Restaurants und zusätzlich Hotels auch auf der Seite des Guide Michelin Washington D.C.: https://guide.michelin.com/de/de/district-of-columbia/washington-dc/restaurants

The Inn at Little Washington

Food Halls in und um Washington D.C.

Guide Michelin Washington 2022

Alles über Washington im Gourmet Report: https://www.gourmet-report.de/artikel/tag/washington/

An Sternerestaurants weltweit interessiert? Abonniere den wöchentlichen Gourmet Report Newsletter!

Guide Michelin Washington D.C. Zusammenfassung Guide Michelin Washington D.C.: 25 Restaurants werden mit MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichnet, zwei Restaurants kommen neu in die Auswahl. Wir haben die komplette Liste aller Sternerestaurants in Washington, sowie die umfangreiche Liste der preiswerten, aber besonders guten BibGourmand Restaurants in Washington D.C. Sende Benutzer-Bewertung 0 ( 0 Stimmen)