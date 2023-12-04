Veröffentlicht am von Gourmet Report

Guide Michelin Washington D.C.

Washington

25 Restaurants werden mit MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichnet, zwei Restaurants kommen neu in die Auswahl. Wir haben die komplette Liste aller Sternerestaurants in Washington, sowie die umfangreiche Liste der preiswerten, aber besonders guten BibGourmand Restaurants in Washington D.C.

The Inn at Little Washington- Drei Michelin-Sterne auch 2023

Der 2023 Ausgabe gehören 123 Restaurants an, 37 Arten von Küche sind vertreten.
„Das Inspektorenteam des Guide MICHELIN ist begeistert, die internationalen Aromen der Restaurants Causa und Rania in die Auswahl der mit MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichneten Restaurants in Washington aufzunehmen“, sagt Gwendal Poullennec im Gourmet Report Gespräch. „Diese international renommierten Restaurants mischen Tradition und Innovation und bieten köstliche Teller, die das Erlebnis unvergesslich machen“.

Ein MICHELIN-Stern – neu – Guide Michelin Washington D.C.

Causa (Stadtteil Blagden Alley, peruanische Küche).

Chefkoch Carlos Delgado lässt uns die Aromen seines Heimatlandes in einem Raum mit doppeltem Konzept im Viertel Blagden Alley probieren. Im ersten Stock gelegen, bietet das Causa 20 Gästen Platz für ein Degustationsmenü, das die Gäste auf eine Reise nach Peru mitnimmt. Es beginnt in Lima mit Meeresfrüchten von der Küste und geht dann weiter in die Anden und den Amazonas.

Rania (Penn Quarter, indische Küche).

Dieses Fine-Dining-Konzept sieht königlich aus, und das ist es auch, denn Rania bedeutet auf Hindi und Sanskrit „Königin“. Chefkoch Chetan Shetty bietet hier eine Speisekarte an, die sowohl verführerisch als auch einfallsreich ist. Es gibt viele zeitgenössische Akzente, aber die Speisekarte enthält auch einige Überraschungen (wie den geschmorten Schweinebauch Vindaloo).

Die Übersicht des Guide MICHELIN Washington 2023

 Image             (Cuisine exceptionnelle, vaut le voyage)1
 Image         (Excellente cuisine, vaut le détour)3
 Image     (Cuisine de grande qualité, vaut l’étape)21
Image(Chef de file en matière de durabilité des restaurants)1
 Image      Bib Gourmand (bonne cuisine, bon rapport qualité-prix)29
Restaurants recommandés68
Nombre total de restaurants dans la sélection122
 
Types de cuisine représentés des restaurants Étoilés11
Types de cuisine représentés dans les Bib Gourmand21
Types de cuisine représentés dans la sélection37

Sonderpreise Guide MICHELIN – Washington 2023

AwardGewinnerRestaurant
Prix Spécial des Cocktails ExceptionnelsDaniel ToddThe Dabney
Présenté par Basil Hayden
Prix Spécial de la SommellerieSarah ThompsonQueen’s English
Présenté par Wine Access
Prix du ServiceGiuseppe FormicaFiola
Prix du Jeune ChefRyan RatinoJônt
Présenté par Remy Martin
Patrick O'Connell
Patrick O’Connell – auch 2023 mit 3 Sternen

Alle Sterne-Restaurants des Guide Michelin Washington 2023

RestaurantDistinctionAdresse
The Inn at Little WashingtonImageImage 309 Middle St., Washington, Virginia 22747 
JôntImage 1906 14th St. NW, Washington, 20009 
minibarImage 855 E St. NW, Washington, 20004 
Pineapple and PearlsImage 715 8th St. SE, Washington, 20003 
AlbiImage 1346 4th St. SE, Washington, 20003 
BrescaImage 1906 14th St. NW, Washington, 20000 
Causa (nouveau)Image 920 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, 20001 
The DabneyImage 122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, 20001 
Elcielo D.C.Image 1280 4th St. NE, Washington, 20002 
FiolaImage 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, 20004 
GravitasImage 1401 Okie St. NE, Washington, 20002 
Imperfecto: The Chef’s TableImage 1124 23rd St. NW, Washington, 20037 
KinshipImage 1015 7th St. NW, Washington, 20001 
Little PearlImage 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, 20003 
MasseriaImage 1340 4th St. NE, Washington, 20002 
MaydānImage 1346 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, 20000 
MétierImage 1015 7th St. NW, Washington, 20001 
Oyster OysterImage 1440 8th St., Washington, 20001 
Rania (nouveau)Image 427 11th St. NW, Washington, 20004 
ReverieImage 3201 Cherry Hill Ln. NW, Washington, 20007 
Rooster & OwlImage 2436 14th St. NW, Washington, 20009 
Rose’s LuxuryImage 717 8th St. SE, Washington, 20003 
Sushi NakazawaImage 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, 20004 
Tail Up GoatImage 1827 Adams Mill Rd. NW, Washington, 20009 
XiquetImage 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, 20007 

Alle Grünen Sterne des Guide Michelin Washington 2023

RestaurantDistinctionAdresse
The Inn at Little WashingtonImageImage309 Middle St., Washington, Virginia 22747 

Alle Bib Gourmand 2023 im Guide Michelin Washington

RestaurantAdresse
Astoria DC1521 17th St. NW, Washington, 20036 
Cane403 H St. NE, Washington, 20002 
China Chilcano418 7th St. NW, Washington, 20004 
Daru1451 Maryland Ave. NE, Washington, 20002 
Dauphine’s1100 15th St. NW, Washington, 20005 
Ellē3221 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, Washington, 20010 
Hitching Post200 Upshur St. NW, Washington, 20011 
Honeymoon Chicken4201 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, 20011 
Ivy City Smokehouse1356 Okie St. NE, Washington, 20002 
Kaliwa751 Wharf St. SW, Washington, 20024 
Karma Modern Indian611 I St. NW, Washington, 20001 
La Tejana (nouveau)3211 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, Washington, 20010 
Laos in Town250 K St. NE, Washington, 20002 
Lapis1847 Columbia Rd. NW, Washington, 20009 
Makan3400 11th St. NW, Washington, 20010 
Maketto1351 H St. NE, Washington, 20002 
Menya Hosaki845 Upshur St. NW, Washington, 20011 
Oyamel401 7th St. NW, Washington, 20004 
Queen’s English3410 11th St. NW, Washington, 20010 
The Red Hen1822 1st St. NW, Washington, 20001 
Residents Cafe & Bar1306 18th St. NW, Washington, 20036 
Sababa3311 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, 20008 
Sfoglina4445 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, 20008 
Stellina Pizzeria399 Morse St. NE, Washington, 20002 
Taqueria Habanero3710 14th St. NW, Washington, 20010 
Toki Underground1234 H St. NE, Washington, 20002 
Unconventional Diner1207 9th St. NW, Washington, 20001 
Yellow (nouveau)1524 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, 20007 
Zaytinya701 9th St. NW, Washington, 20001 
White House, Washington D.C.

Alles Restaurants und zusätzlich Hotels auch auf der Seite des Guide Michelin Washington D.C.: https://guide.michelin.com/de/de/district-of-columbia/washington-dc/restaurants

The Inn at Little Washington

Food Halls in und um Washington D.C.

Guide Michelin Washington 2022

Alles über Washington im Gourmet Report: https://www.gourmet-report.de/artikel/tag/washington/

