Michelin Großbritannien & Irland 2022

Die vollständige Liste der MICHELIN-Sternerestaurants im Großbritannien & Irland Führer 2022. Alle Sterne in England, Wales, Schottland und Irland, einschließlich der neuen Restaurants in diesem Jahr

The Ledbury, London – Chef Brett Graham

Ende Februar wurden die prestigeträchtigen MICHELIN-Sterne für den diesjährigen MICHELIN-Großbritannien & Irland-Führer enthüllt. Nachfolgend finden Sie eine Liste aller MICHELIN-Sterne-Restaurants des Führers, sowohl der neuen als auch der beibehaltenen.

8 mit drei MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichnete Restaurants, davon 1 neues Restaurant

22 mit zwei MICHELIN-Sternen ausgezeichnete Restaurants, davon 5 neue

164 Restaurants, die mit einem MICHELIN-Stern ausgezeichnet wurden, davon 19 neue



Drei MICHELIN-Sterne

Neu

• L’Enclume, Cartmel

Bestätigt

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London,

CORE by Clare Smyth, London,

Fat Duck, Bray,

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London,

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London,

Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London,

Waterside Inn, Bray,

Neu – 2 Sterne

• Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin,

• The Clove Club, Shoreditch, London,

• Ikoyi, St James’s, London,

• Liath, Blackrock, Dublin,

• Ynyshir, Machynlleth, Powys,

Bestätigt 2 Sterne

A. Wong, London

Aimsir, Celbridge, Ireland

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder

Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London

Da Terra, London

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London

Hand and Flowers, Marlow

Kitchen Table, London

La Dame de Pic London, London

Le Gavroche, London

Le Manoir aux Quat‘ Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, Great Milton

Midsummer House, Cambridge

Moor Hall, Aughton

Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin, Ireland

Raby Hunt, Summerhouse

Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham

Story, London



Ein MICHELIN Stern

Neu

• The Barn, Aughton

• Bastible, Dublin

• Bridge Arms, Bridge

• Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton

• Evelyn’s Table, Soho, London

• Frog by Adam Handling, London

• The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff

• Glovers Alley, Dublin

• Home, Penarth

• Jamavar, London

• Kol, London

• Meadowsweet, Holt

• Pine, East Wallhouses

• Sollip, London

• SY23, Aberystwyth

• Trivet, London

• Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow

• Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield

• Wild Honey St James, London

Bestätigt

London

Amaya, Belgravia

Angler, Finsbury

Barrafina, Soho

Behind, London Fields

Benares, Mayfair

Brat, Shoreditch

Casa Fofō, Dalston

Chez Bruce, Wandsworth

City Social, City of London

Club Gascon, City of London

Cornerstone, Hackney Wick

Dining Room at The Goring, Victoria

Dysart Petersham, Richmond-upon-Thames

Elystan Street, Chelsea

Endo at The Rotunda, Hammersmith & Fulham

Five Fields, Chelsea

Galvin La Chapelle, Tower Hamlets

Gymkhana, Mayfair

Hakkasan Hanway Place, Bloomsbury

Hakkasan Mayfair, Mayfair

Harwood Arms, Hammersmith & Fulham

HIDE, Mayfair

Kai, Mayfair

Kitchen W8, Kensington

La Trompette, Hounslow

Leroy, Shoreditch

Locanda Locatelli, Regent’s Park and Marylebone

Lyle’s, Shoreditch

Mãos, Tower Hamlets

Marcus, Belgravia

Murano, Mayfair

Muse, Belgravia

Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, Belgravia

Pied à Terre, Bloomsbury

Pollen Street Social, Mayfair

Portland, Regent’s Park and Marylebone

Quilon, Victoria

Ritz Restaurant, St James’s

River Café, Hammersmith & Fulham

Sabor, Mayfair

Seven Park Place, St James’s

SO|LA, Soho

St John, Clerkenwell

The Glasshouse, Richmond-upon-Thames

The Ninth, Bloomsbury

Trinity, Clapham

Trishna, Regent’s Park and Marylebone

Umu, Mayfair

Veeraswamy, Mayfair

Kitchen W8 – Photo by Jonathan Kennedy

England

Adam’s, Birmingham

alchemilla, Nottingham

Allium at Askham Hall, Askham

Artichoke, Amersham

Black Swan, Oldstead

Bohemia, St Helier

Bulrush, Bristol

Bybrook, Castle Combe

Carters of Moseley, Birmingham

Casamia, Bristol

Clock House, Ripley

Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite

Coworth Park, Ascot

Elephant, Torquay

Fordwich Arms, Fordwich

Forest Side, Grasmere

Fraiche, Birkenhead

Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead

Hambleton Hall, Hambleton

hide and fox, Saltwood

Hinds Head, Bray

Hjem, Wall

House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne

HRiSHi, Bowness-on-Windermere

Interlude, Lower Beeding

John’s House, Mountsorrel

Latymer, Bagshot

Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham

Lympstone Manor, Lympstone

mana, Manchester

Masons Arms, Knowstone

Morston Hall, Morston

Northcote, Langho

Nut Tree Inn, Murcott

Old Stamp House, Ambleside

Olive Tree, Bath

Opheem, Birmingham

Osip, Bruton

Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac

Outlaw’s New Road, Port Isaac

Paco Tapas, Bristol

Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow

Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds

Peel’s, Hampton in Arden

Pensons, Tenbury Wells

Pipe and Glass, South Dalton

Purnell’s, Birmingham

Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park, Colerne

Restaurant Tristan, Horsham

Rogan & Co, Cartmel

Roots, York

Salt, Stratford-upon-Avon

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

Simpsons, Birmingham

Sorrel, Dorking

Star Inn at Harome, Harome

Stark, Broadstairs

The Angel, Hetton

The Coach, Marlow

The Cross at Kenilworth, Kenilworth

The Dining Room, Malmesbury

The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds

The Neptune, Hunstanton

The Royal Oak, Whatcote

The Sportsman, Seasalter

The Woodspeen, Newbury

Thomas Carr 1873, Ilfracombe

Tony Parkin at The Tudor Room, Egham

White Swan, Fence

Winteringham Fields, Winteringham

Olive Tree – Photo by Mark Cleghorn

Scotland

Cail Bruich, Glasgow

Condita, Edinburgh

Kitchin, Leith

Loch Bay, Isle of Skye

Martin Wishart, Leith

The Cellar, Anstruther

The Peat Inn, Peat Inn

Wales

Beach House, Oxwich

Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge

The Whitebrook, Whitebrook

Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid

Northern Ireland

Eipic, Belfast

OX, Belfast

The Muddlers Club, Belfast

Republic of Ireland

Aniar, Galway

Bastion, Kinsale

Campagne, Kilkenny

Chestnut, Ballydehob

dede, Baltimore

House, Ardmore

Ichigo Ichie, Cork

Lady Helen, Thomastown

Loam, Galway

The Oak Room, Adare

Variety Jones, Dublin

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna

