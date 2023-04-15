Die besten Michelin Sternerestaurants in Düsseldorf 2023

Lust auf Sterneküche? Die Inspektoren des Guide Michelin haben nicht nur Sternerestaurants in Düsseldorf identifiziert, sondern auch preiswerte und gute Bib Gourmand Restaurants!
Ort Haus Bundesland Neu
3 Sterne ***
–
2 Sterne **
–
1 Stern *
Düsseldorf 1876 Daniel Dal-Ben NW
Düsseldorf Agata’s NW
Düsseldorf DR.KOSCH NW
Düsseldorf Im Schiffchen NW
Düsseldorf Le Flair NW
Düsseldorf Nagaya NW
Düsseldorf PHOENIX NW
Düsseldorf Pink Pepper NW N
Düsseldorf Yoshi by Nagaya NW
Bib Gourmand
Düsseldorf Bistro Fatal NW
Düsseldorf EssBar NW
Düsseldorf Münstermanns Kontor NW
Michelin Führer 2023 in Zahlen:
- 10 Restaurants mit drei Michelin Sternen (davon 1 neu)
- 50 Restaurants mit zwei Michelin Sternen (davon 8 neu)
- 274 Restaurants mit einem Michelin Stern (davon 34 neu)
