Veröffentlicht am von Gourmet Report

Die besten Michelin Sternerestaurants in Düsseldorf 2023

Lust auf Sterneküche? Die Inspektoren des Guide Michelin haben nicht nur Sternerestaurants in Düsseldorf identifiziert, sondern auch preiswerte und gute Bib Gourmand Restaurants!

Jean-Claude Restaurant Im Schiffchen, Kaiserswerth

Die besten Michelin Sterne Restaurants in Berlin

Ort Haus Bundesland Neu

3 Sterne ***

2 Sterne **

1 Stern *

Düsseldorf 1876 Daniel Dal-Ben NW
Düsseldorf Agata’s NW
Düsseldorf DR.KOSCH NW
Düsseldorf Im Schiffchen NW
Düsseldorf Le Flair NW
Düsseldorf Nagaya NW
Düsseldorf PHOENIX NW
Düsseldorf Pink Pepper NW N
Düsseldorf Yoshi by Nagaya NW

Der japanische Sternekoch Nagaya kennt sich auch bei Messern richtig gut aus!

Bib Gourmand

Düsseldorf Bistro Fatal NW
Düsseldorf EssBar NW
Düsseldorf Münstermanns Kontor NW

Michelin Führer 2023 in Zahlen:

  • 10 Restaurants mit drei Michelin Sternen (davon 1 neu)
  • 50 Restaurants mit zwei Michelin Sternen (davon 8 neu)
  • 274 Restaurants mit einem Michelin Stern (davon 34 neu)

Alles über den Michelin Guide Deutschland 2023

Alle 334 Michelin Sterne Restaurants Deutschland 2023 – die Liste

Alle neuen Michelin Sterne Restaurants Deutschland 2023

Gestrichene Michelin Sterne Deutschland 2023

Alle Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants Deutschland 2023

Bleib mit dem wöchentlichen Gourmet Report Newsletter aktuell. Hier abonnieren: https://www.gourmet-report.de/newsletter/

Guide Michelin Deutschland 2023 – Ein Kommentar

Zum Vergleich: Michelin Guide Deutschland 2022

Die besten Michelin Sternerestaurants in Düsseldorf 2023

Zusammenfassung

Die besten Michelin Sternerestaurants in Düsseldorf 2023: Die Inspektoren des Guide Michelin haben nicht nur Sternerestaurants in Düsseldorf identifiziert, sondern auch preiswerte und gute Bib Gourmand Restaurants!

Sende
Benutzer-Bewertung
0 (0 Stimmen)

Kommentar verfassen

Diese Website verwendet Akismet, um Spam zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber, wie deine Kommentardaten verarbeitet werden.