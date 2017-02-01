Las Vegas Food Festival April 2017

Kurzmeldung aus Las Vegas:

One of the country’s top food, wine and spirits festivals, Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appétit returns April 27-30 with one-of-a-kind experiences and a world-class lineup of renowned celebrity chefs, master sommeliers and cutting-edge mixologists from Caesars Palace, The Cromwell, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International, The Palazzo and The Venetian Las Vegas.

Presented by sponsor Chase Sapphire, the 11th annual epicurean indulgence will continue its tradition of bringing the world’s most iconic chefs together including Alain Ducasse, Bobby Flay, Buddy Valastro, Charlie Palmer, Giada De Laurentiis, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Savoy, José Andrés, Julian Serrano, Shawn McClain, Michael Chow, Nobu Matsuhisa and Wolfgang Puck, among others. ro