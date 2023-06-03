Lust auf Sterneküche? Die Inspektoren des Guide Michelin haben nicht nur Sternerestaurants auf Sylt identifiziert, sondern auch preiswerte und gute Bib Gourmand Restaurants!
Die besten Michelin Sternerestaurants auf Sylt
Ort Haus Bundesland Neu
3 Sterne ***
–
2 Sterne **
Sylt/Rantum Söl’ring Hof SH
1 Stern *
Sylt / Hörnum KAI3 SH
Sylt / Tinnum BODENDORF’S SH
Bib Gourmand
Sylt / List Königshafen SH
Michelin Führer 2023 in Zahlen:
- 10 Restaurants mit drei Michelin Sternen (davon 1 neu)
- 50 Restaurants mit zwei Michelin Sternen (davon 8 neu)
- 274 Restaurants mit einem Michelin Stern (davon 34 neu)
Zusammenfassung
Die besten Michelin Sternerestaurants auf Sylt: Die Inspektoren des Guide Michelin haben nicht nur Sternerestaurants auf Sylt identifiziert, sondern auch preiswerte und gute Bib Gourmand Restaurants!