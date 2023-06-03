Veröffentlicht am von Gourmet Report

Die besten Michelin Sternerestaurants auf Sylt 2023

Lust auf Sterneküche? Die Inspektoren des Guide Michelin haben nicht nur Sternerestaurants auf Sylt identifiziert, sondern auch preiswerte und gute Bib Gourmand Restaurants!

Die besten Michelin Sternerestaurants auf Sylt

Ort Haus Bundesland Neu

3 Sterne ***

2 Sterne **

Sylt/Rantum Söl’ring Hof SH

1 Stern *

Sylt / Hörnum KAI3 SH
Sylt / Tinnum BODENDORF’S SH

Bib Gourmand

Sylt / List Königshafen SH

Michelin Führer 2023 in Zahlen:

  • 10 Restaurants mit drei Michelin Sternen (davon 1 neu)
  • 50 Restaurants mit zwei Michelin Sternen (davon 8 neu)
  • 274 Restaurants mit einem Michelin Stern (davon 34 neu)

