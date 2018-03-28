The 2018 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, was announced at an awards ceremony at Wynn Palace, Macau. Now in its sixth year, the 2018 edition includes eight new entries.

Gaggan in Bangkok claims the No.1 spot for a fourth year, retaining the dual titles of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in Thailand.

The 2018 edition of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list includes Bangkok newcomer Paste (No.31), headed by Bongkoch ‘Bee’ Satongun, who is also named elit® Vodka Asia’s Best Female Chef 2018.

Japan

Den (No.2) earns the title of The Best Restaurant in Japan while La Cime in Osaka debuts at No.17, earning the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles.

Acclaimed Japanese chef Yoshihiro Narisawa is this year’s recipient of the peer-voted Chefs’ Choice Award, sponsored by Estrella Damm.

L’Effervescence (No.20) in Tokyo won the inaugural Sustainable Restaurant Award in Asia, presented to the restaurant with the highest environmental rating, as determined by audit partner the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

Singapore

Singapore claims seven entries on the 2018 list with Odette (No.5) named The Best Restaurant in Singapore.

Greater China

Amber (No.7) in Hong Kong is named The Best Restaurant in Greater China for a third successive year. Hong Kong’s The Chairman (No.22) and Mume in Taipei (No.18) tie for the Highest Climber Award with both restaurants rising 25 places.

Nicolas Lambert of Caprice, Hong Kong is the 2018 recipient of the Asia’s Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona.

Macao is represented by Jade Dragon (No.35) while Mainland China counts Shanghai restaurants Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (No.8) and Fu He Hui (No.30). Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet is also the 2018 recipient of The Art of Hospitality Award.

Regional

Mingles (No.11) in Seoul retains The Best Restaurant in South Korea title. Locavore (No.21) keeps The Best Restaurant in Indonesia honour while Indian Accent is awarded The Best Restaurant in India for the fourth time.

Other country and region winners include Raw (No.15), winning The Best Restaurant in Taiwan title for a second year, and Ministry of Crab in Colombo (No.25) named The Best Restaurant in Sri Lanka.

Toyo Eatery in Manila earns the Miele One To Watch Award while chef Andre Chiang is this year’s recipient of The Diners Club® Lifetime Achievement Award.

How Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list is compiled

The list is created from the votes of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia. For the 2018 edition, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is once again working with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner.