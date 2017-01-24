Ana Ros ist die beste Köchin 2017

Soeben bekamen wir eine Pressemitteilung von den „The Worlds 50 Best Restaurants“, dass die Slowenin Ana Ros zur besten Köchin 2017 gewählt wurde. Herzlichen Glückwunsch, Ana!

Hier die Pressemitteilung in englischer Sprache:

ANA ROS NAMED WORLD’S BEST FEMALE CHEF 2017

The Slovenian chef is recognised for elevating and celebrating her country’s native dishes

Ana Roš of Hiša Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia, has been named The World’s Best Female Chef 2017. She will be presented with the honour at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony at the historic Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne on April 5th.

A self-taught chef, Roš grew up influenced by the cuisines of Slovenia’s neighbouring countries – Italy, Hungary, Austria and Croatia. At Hiša Franko, Roš draws inspiration from Slovenia’s culinary heritage and ingredients, adding audacious, surprising twists to traditional dishes. Housed in an historic 1860 building, Hiša Franko is a family business with Roš working alongside her sommelier husband, Valter. Together they present an innovative, inviting dining experience that evokes the warmth and hospitality of a private residence. With Hiša Franko situated in Slovenia’s beautiful Soča Valley only three kilometres from the Italian border, Roš takes full advantage of the location to source ingredients from local producers.

William Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said, “Ana Roš is a very worthy recipient of this year’s World’s Best Female Chef honour. Her precision, attention to detail and imagination distinguish her as a true leader in global gastronomy. Her passion for local ingredients, her investment in people and her commitment to elevating the culinary arts in her native Slovenia make her an inspirational role model.”

A former national ski champion, Roš originally pursued a career in the diplomatic corps. In 2000, however, she and Valter took ownership of Hiša Franko from Valter’s father, prompting Roš to begin her gastronomic journey. While honing her culinary skills, Roš discovered the exceptional quality and diversity of Soča Valley produce. Building on this foundation, Roš developed a sophisticated, seasonal menu that highlights the freshness of local ingredients and introduces gourmands to the traditions of her native cuisine.

Throughout her career, Roš has connected food with philanthropy. The 44-year-old chef has travelled to India to mentor underprivileged girls, taught recovering addicts how to cook and hosts an annual event for local children in her kitchen to demonstrate the simple pleasures of baking bread. Her participation in global culinary events and congresses has raised her profile, further boosted by her featuring in the acclaimed Netflix series, Chef’s Table.

Accepting the prestigious accolade, Roš added: “The award came as a surprise to me. It is a big responsibility to accept this award, especially as a self-taught cook, but the recognition provides an opportunity for people to reassess Slovenia as an interesting gastronomic destination.”

Roš follows in the footsteps of a series of notable female chefs in holding this prestigious title, including the inimitable Dominique Crenn in 2016, as well as Hélène Darroze (2015), Helena Rizzo (2014), Elena Arzak (2013), Nadia Santini (2012) and Anne-Sophie Pic (2011). The selection of this year’s winner also reflects the broad gastronomic geography of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants brand, shining the spotlight on a chef from a relatively little-known culinary country.

The selection process

The World’s Best Female Chef Award is voted for by almost 1,000 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets who make up The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy. The Academy comprises 26 separate regions around the world, each of which has 40 members, including a chairperson. None of the event’s sponsors have any influence over the voting process.