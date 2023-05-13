Die besten Michelin Sternerestaurants in Köln 2023

Lust auf Sterneküche? Die Inspektoren des Guide Michelin haben nicht nur Sternerestaurants in Köln identifiziert, sondern auch preiswerte und gute Bib Gourmand Restaurants!
Die besten Michelin Sterne Restaurants in Köln
3 Sterne ***
–
2 Sterne **
Köln Le Moissonnier NW – schliesst zum Jahresende!
Köln Ox & Klee NW
1 Stern *
Köln Alfredo NW
Köln astrein NW
Köln La Cuisine Rademacher NW
Köln La Société NW
Köln maiBeck NW
Köln maximilian lorenz NW
Köln NeoBiota NW
Köln Pottkind NW
Köln Sahila – The Restaurant NW N
Köln taku NW
Köln Zur Tant NW
Bib Gourmand
Köln Capricorn [ i ] Aries Brasserie NW
Köln CARUSO Pastabar NW N
Köln Gasthaus Scherz NW
Köln HENNE.Weinbar NW N
Köln Zur Tant – Piccolo NW
Michelin Führer 2023 in Zahlen:
- 10 Restaurants mit drei Michelin Sternen (davon 1 neu)
- 50 Restaurants mit zwei Michelin Sternen (davon 8 neu)
- 274 Restaurants mit einem Michelin Stern (davon 34 neu)
