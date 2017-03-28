Veröffentlicht am von Gourmet Report

50best gibt Plätze 51-100 bekannt

Die bekannte Ranking-Liste „THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS“ gibt die Plätze 51 bis 100 bekannt. Die ersten 50 Plätze werden am 5.April in Melbourne, Australien veröffentlicht.
Wichtige Ergebnisse:
Hertog Jan, Platz 61,
Aqua, Sven Elverfeld, Platz 70
Schloß Schauenstein, Andreas Caminada, Platz 72
The Jane, Nick Bril, Platz  74

Sven Elverfeld & Schüler – Foto: Christian Stromann 

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has announced the 2017 list of restaurants ranked from 51 to 100 ahead of its annual awards event, which is taking place in on Wednesday, April 5th in Melbourne.

This year’s 51-100 list boasts 11 new restaurants
51-100 list includes restaurants from 24 countries across six continents
USA leads with nine restaurants
Spain and France count four entries each
Highest new entry is Disfrutar (No.55), Barcelona, the 2017 winner of the Miele One to Watch Award
Asia is represented by nine restaurants across five countries
Odette, Singapore, the recipient of this year’s Highest New Entry Award at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, debuts on the global list at No.86
Five establishments from the2016 list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants are ranked in the global 51-100 list
Overall number of votes cast increased by 52%

This year’s 51-100 list of The World’s Best Restaurants welcomes 11 new entries after the number of overall votes was significantly expanded. The diversity of the list is enhanced by the wider reach of the voting Academy in 2017.

Reflecting the breadth of the global gastronomic scene, the 2017 list includes debuts from Mexico (Sud 777, No.75), USA (Atelier Crenn, No.83), Russia (Selfie, No.88), South Korea (Mingles, No.89), Denmark (Kadeau, No.94), Japan (Sushi Saito, No. 97 and Florilège, No.99) and Brazil (Olympe, No.100).

Hiša Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia, is also among the first-time entries. Fronted by Ana Roš, named The World’s Best Female Chef 2017, Hiša Franko emerges at No.69.

New York’s Momofuku Ko makes the most significant climb, rising 39 places. Among the nine USA restaurants in the 51-100 list, Momofuku Ko claims the highest ranking at No.58.

Disfrutar in Barcelona has multiple reasons to celebrate. Recently named the 2017 winner of the Miele One To Watch Award, the restaurant, fronted by three former El Bulli chefs, debuts at No.55, making it the leading Spanish restaurant and the highest new entry on the 51-100 list.

Nine establishments honoured at this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, which took place in Bangkok in February, are included on the 2017 51-100 list, including three from Japan. Tokyo’s Nihonryori RyuGin (No.52) claims the top ranking among Asia’s entries, one place ahead of Singapore’s Burnt Ends (No.53). Odette in Singapore, winner of the Highest New Entry at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, debuts at No.86 while 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana in Hong Kong rises an impressive 26 places to No.60.

The 51-100 list includes five restaurants honoured at the 2016 Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony. Mexico’s Biko (No.65) lands ahead of newcomer Sud 777 (No.75) as well as Brazil-based entries Lasai (No.76), Mani (No.81) and Olympe (No.100), the latter making its debut on the list.

Among the four entries from France, La Grenouillère, in the rural setting of La Madeleine Sous Montreuil, leads the contingent at No.64, ahead of three established but very different Parisian restaurants – Le Cinq (No.80), Le Chateaubriand (No.93) and Epicure (No.96).

The UK counts three London-based restaurants on the list, namely Lyle’s (No.54), St. John (No.91) and Hedone (No.98).

William Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said: “In anticipation of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in Australia on April 5th, we’re thrilled to share the 51-100 list. As well as showcasing emerging talent and highlighting new culinary trends, this group also features perennial favourites that demonstrate enduring quality. Overall, the list reflects of the diversity, promise and excitement surrounding global gastronomy.”

The 51-100 list originates from the votes of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy as part of same process that creates the 1-50 ranking. For 2017, the Academy was expanded to include 1,040 voters worldwide, with each member casting 10 votes for their best restaurants (up from 7 in 2016). Of these 10 choices, at least 4 must be for restaurants outside of the voter’s home region.

This expansion increased the number of overall voters by some 52%, helping to reinforce the robust and credible nature of the resulting list. It also provides a significantly wider data set from which to identify the next generation of world-class restaurants, as well as up-and-coming cuisines, regions and movements. The voting process and results continue to be independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

 PlatzRestaurant Stadt, Land Bemerkungen

51

Mikla

Istanbul, Turkey

52

Nihonryori RyuGin

Tokyo, Japan

53

Burnt Ends

Singapore

54

Lyle’s

London, England

55

Disfrutar

Barcelona, Spain

Winner: Miele One To Watch Award

New Entry

56

Nerua

Bilbao, Spain

57

Fäviken

Järpen, Sweden

58

Momofuku Ko

New York, USA

59

Combal Zero

Rivoli, Italy

60

81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Hong Kong, China

61

Hertog Jan

Bruges, Belgium

62

Quique Dacosta

Denia, Spain

63

The Test Kitchen

Cape Town, South Africa

64

La Grenouillère

La Madelaine-sous- Montreuil

65

Biko

Mexico City, Mexico

66

Estela

New York, USA

67

Benu

San Francisco, USA

68

The French Laundry

Yountville, USA

69

Hiša Franko

Kobarid, Slovenia

Ana Roš
Winner: The World’s Best Female Chef 2017

New Entry

70

Aqua

Wolfsburg, Germany

71

Lung King Heen

Hong Kong,China

72

Schloss Schauenstein

Fürstenau, Switzerland

73

La Colombe

Cape Town, South Africa

74

The Jane

Antwerp, Belgium

75

Sud 777

Mexico City, Mexico

New Entry

76

Lasai

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

77

Martin Berasategui

Lasarte-Oria, Spain

78

Indian Accent

New Delhi, India

79

Maaemo

Oslo, Norway

80

Le Cinq

Paris, France

81

Maní

São Paulo, Brazil

82

Chef’s Table At Brooklyn Fare

New York, USA

83

Atelier Crenn

San Francisco, USA

New Entry

84

The Restaurant at Meadowood

St Helena, USA

85

Belcanto

Lisbon, Portugal

86

Odette

Singapore

New Entry

87

Per Se

New York, USA

88

Selfie

Moscow, Russia

New Entry

89

Mingles

Seoul, Korea

New Entry

90

Manresa

Los Gatos, USA

91

St John

London, England

92

Twins

Moscow, Russia

93

Le Chateaubriand

Paris, France

94

Kadeau

Copenhagen, Denmark

New Entry

95

Quay

Sydney, Australia

96

Epicure

Paris, France

97

Sushi Saito

Tokyo, Japan

New Entry

98

Hedone

London, England

99

Florilège

Tokyo, Japan

New Entry

100

Olympe

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

PDF Download

