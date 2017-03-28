50best gibt Plätze 51-100 bekannt

Die bekannte Ranking-Liste „THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS“ gibt die Plätze 51 bis 100 bekannt. Die ersten 50 Plätze werden am 5.April in Melbourne, Australien veröffentlicht.

Wichtige Ergebnisse:

Hertog Jan, Platz 61,

Aqua, Sven Elverfeld, Platz 70

Schloß Schauenstein, Andreas Caminada, Platz 72

The Jane, Nick Bril, Platz 74

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has announced the 2017 list of restaurants ranked from 51 to 100 ahead of its annual awards event, which is taking place in on Wednesday, April 5th in Melbourne.

This year’s 51-100 list boasts 11 new restaurants

51-100 list includes restaurants from 24 countries across six continents

USA leads with nine restaurants

Spain and France count four entries each

Highest new entry is Disfrutar (No.55), Barcelona, the 2017 winner of the Miele One to Watch Award

Asia is represented by nine restaurants across five countries

Odette, Singapore, the recipient of this year’s Highest New Entry Award at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, debuts on the global list at No.86

Five establishments from the2016 list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants are ranked in the global 51-100 list

Overall number of votes cast increased by 52%

This year’s 51-100 list of The World’s Best Restaurants welcomes 11 new entries after the number of overall votes was significantly expanded. The diversity of the list is enhanced by the wider reach of the voting Academy in 2017.

Reflecting the breadth of the global gastronomic scene, the 2017 list includes debuts from Mexico (Sud 777, No.75), USA (Atelier Crenn, No.83), Russia (Selfie, No.88), South Korea (Mingles, No.89), Denmark (Kadeau, No.94), Japan (Sushi Saito, No. 97 and Florilège, No.99) and Brazil (Olympe, No.100).

Hiša Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia, is also among the first-time entries. Fronted by Ana Roš, named The World’s Best Female Chef 2017, Hiša Franko emerges at No.69.

New York’s Momofuku Ko makes the most significant climb, rising 39 places. Among the nine USA restaurants in the 51-100 list, Momofuku Ko claims the highest ranking at No.58.

Disfrutar in Barcelona has multiple reasons to celebrate. Recently named the 2017 winner of the Miele One To Watch Award, the restaurant, fronted by three former El Bulli chefs, debuts at No.55, making it the leading Spanish restaurant and the highest new entry on the 51-100 list.

Nine establishments honoured at this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, which took place in Bangkok in February, are included on the 2017 51-100 list, including three from Japan. Tokyo’s Nihonryori RyuGin (No.52) claims the top ranking among Asia’s entries, one place ahead of Singapore’s Burnt Ends (No.53). Odette in Singapore, winner of the Highest New Entry at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, debuts at No.86 while 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana in Hong Kong rises an impressive 26 places to No.60.

The 51-100 list includes five restaurants honoured at the 2016 Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony. Mexico’s Biko (No.65) lands ahead of newcomer Sud 777 (No.75) as well as Brazil-based entries Lasai (No.76), Mani (No.81) and Olympe (No.100), the latter making its debut on the list.

Among the four entries from France, La Grenouillère, in the rural setting of La Madeleine Sous Montreuil, leads the contingent at No.64, ahead of three established but very different Parisian restaurants – Le Cinq (No.80), Le Chateaubriand (No.93) and Epicure (No.96).

The UK counts three London-based restaurants on the list, namely Lyle’s (No.54), St. John (No.91) and Hedone (No.98).

William Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said: “In anticipation of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in Australia on April 5th, we’re thrilled to share the 51-100 list. As well as showcasing emerging talent and highlighting new culinary trends, this group also features perennial favourites that demonstrate enduring quality. Overall, the list reflects of the diversity, promise and excitement surrounding global gastronomy.”

The 51-100 list originates from the votes of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy as part of same process that creates the 1-50 ranking. For 2017, the Academy was expanded to include 1,040 voters worldwide, with each member casting 10 votes for their best restaurants (up from 7 in 2016). Of these 10 choices, at least 4 must be for restaurants outside of the voter’s home region.

This expansion increased the number of overall voters by some 52%, helping to reinforce the robust and credible nature of the resulting list. It also provides a significantly wider data set from which to identify the next generation of world-class restaurants, as well as up-and-coming cuisines, regions and movements. The voting process and results continue to be independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

Platz Restaurant Stadt, Land Bemerkungen 51 Mikla Istanbul, Turkey 52 Nihonryori RyuGin Tokyo, Japan 53 Burnt Ends Singapore 54 Lyle’s London, England 55 Disfrutar Barcelona, Spain Winner: Miele One To Watch Award New Entry 56 Nerua Bilbao, Spain 57 Fäviken Järpen, Sweden 58 Momofuku Ko New York, USA 59 Combal Zero Rivoli, Italy

60 81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana Hong Kong, China 61 Hertog Jan Bruges, Belgium 62 Quique Dacosta Denia, Spain 63 The Test Kitchen Cape Town, South Africa 64 La Grenouillère La Madelaine-sous- Montreuil 65 Biko Mexico City, Mexico 66 Estela New York, USA 67 Benu San Francisco, USA 68 The French Laundry Yountville, USA 69 Hiša Franko Kobarid, Slovenia Ana Roš

Winner: The World’s Best Female Chef 2017 New Entry 70 Aqua Wolfsburg, Germany

71 Lung King Heen Hong Kong,China 72 Schloss Schauenstein Fürstenau, Switzerland 73 La Colombe Cape Town, South Africa 74 The Jane Antwerp, Belgium 75 Sud 777 Mexico City, Mexico New Entry 76 Lasai Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 77 Martin Berasategui Lasarte-Oria, Spain 78 Indian Accent New Delhi, India 79 Maaemo Oslo, Norway 80 Le Cinq Paris, France 81 Maní São Paulo, Brazil 82 Chef’s Table At Brooklyn Fare New York, USA 83 Atelier Crenn San Francisco, USA New Entry 84 The Restaurant at Meadowood St Helena, USA 85 Belcanto Lisbon, Portugal 86 Odette Singapore New Entry 87 Per Se New York, USA 88 Selfie Moscow, Russia New Entry 89 Mingles Seoul, Korea New Entry 90 Manresa Los Gatos, USA 91 St John London, England 92 Twins Moscow, Russia 93 Le Chateaubriand Paris, France

94 Kadeau Copenhagen, Denmark New Entry 95 Quay Sydney, Australia 96 Epicure Paris, France 97 Sushi Saito Tokyo, Japan New Entry 98 Hedone London, England 99 Florilège Tokyo, Japan New Entry 100 Olympe Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

