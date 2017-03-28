50best gibt Plätze 51-100 bekannt

Die bekannte Ranking-Liste „THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS“ gibt die Plätze 51 bis 100 bekannt. Die ersten 50 Plätze werden am 5.April in Melbourne, Australien veröffentlicht.
Wichtige Ergebnisse:
Hertog Jan, Platz 61,
Aqua, Sven Elverfeld, Platz 70
Schloß Schauenstein, Andreas Caminada, Platz 72
The Jane, Nick Bril, Platz 74
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has announced the 2017 list of restaurants ranked from 51 to 100 ahead of its annual awards event, which is taking place in on Wednesday, April 5th in Melbourne.
This year’s 51-100 list boasts 11 new restaurants
51-100 list includes restaurants from 24 countries across six continents
USA leads with nine restaurants
Spain and France count four entries each
Highest new entry is Disfrutar (No.55), Barcelona, the 2017 winner of the Miele One to Watch Award
Asia is represented by nine restaurants across five countries
Odette, Singapore, the recipient of this year’s Highest New Entry Award at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, debuts on the global list at No.86
Five establishments from the2016 list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants are ranked in the global 51-100 list
Overall number of votes cast increased by 52%
This year’s 51-100 list of The World’s Best Restaurants welcomes 11 new entries after the number of overall votes was significantly expanded. The diversity of the list is enhanced by the wider reach of the voting Academy in 2017.
Reflecting the breadth of the global gastronomic scene, the 2017 list includes debuts from Mexico (Sud 777, No.75), USA (Atelier Crenn, No.83), Russia (Selfie, No.88), South Korea (Mingles, No.89), Denmark (Kadeau, No.94), Japan (Sushi Saito, No. 97 and Florilège, No.99) and Brazil (Olympe, No.100).
Hiša Franko in Kobarid, Slovenia, is also among the first-time entries. Fronted by Ana Roš, named The World’s Best Female Chef 2017, Hiša Franko emerges at No.69.
New York’s Momofuku Ko makes the most significant climb, rising 39 places. Among the nine USA restaurants in the 51-100 list, Momofuku Ko claims the highest ranking at No.58.
Disfrutar in Barcelona has multiple reasons to celebrate. Recently named the 2017 winner of the Miele One To Watch Award, the restaurant, fronted by three former El Bulli chefs, debuts at No.55, making it the leading Spanish restaurant and the highest new entry on the 51-100 list.
Nine establishments honoured at this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, which took place in Bangkok in February, are included on the 2017 51-100 list, including three from Japan. Tokyo’s Nihonryori RyuGin (No.52) claims the top ranking among Asia’s entries, one place ahead of Singapore’s Burnt Ends (No.53). Odette in Singapore, winner of the Highest New Entry at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, debuts at No.86 while 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana in Hong Kong rises an impressive 26 places to No.60.
The 51-100 list includes five restaurants honoured at the 2016 Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony. Mexico’s Biko (No.65) lands ahead of newcomer Sud 777 (No.75) as well as Brazil-based entries Lasai (No.76), Mani (No.81) and Olympe (No.100), the latter making its debut on the list.
Among the four entries from France, La Grenouillère, in the rural setting of La Madeleine Sous Montreuil, leads the contingent at No.64, ahead of three established but very different Parisian restaurants – Le Cinq (No.80), Le Chateaubriand (No.93) and Epicure (No.96).
The UK counts three London-based restaurants on the list, namely Lyle’s (No.54), St. John (No.91) and Hedone (No.98).
William Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said: “In anticipation of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in Australia on April 5th, we’re thrilled to share the 51-100 list. As well as showcasing emerging talent and highlighting new culinary trends, this group also features perennial favourites that demonstrate enduring quality. Overall, the list reflects of the diversity, promise and excitement surrounding global gastronomy.”
The 51-100 list originates from the votes of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy as part of same process that creates the 1-50 ranking. For 2017, the Academy was expanded to include 1,040 voters worldwide, with each member casting 10 votes for their best restaurants (up from 7 in 2016). Of these 10 choices, at least 4 must be for restaurants outside of the voter’s home region.
This expansion increased the number of overall voters by some 52%, helping to reinforce the robust and credible nature of the resulting list. It also provides a significantly wider data set from which to identify the next generation of world-class restaurants, as well as up-and-coming cuisines, regions and movements. The voting process and results continue to be independently adjudicated by Deloitte.
|Platz
|Restaurant
|Stadt, Land
|Bemerkungen
51
Mikla
Istanbul, Turkey
52
Nihonryori RyuGin
Tokyo, Japan
53
Burnt Ends
Singapore
54
Lyle’s
London, England
55
Disfrutar
Barcelona, Spain
Winner: Miele One To Watch Award
New Entry
56
Nerua
Bilbao, Spain
57
Fäviken
Järpen, Sweden
58
Momofuku Ko
New York, USA
59
Combal Zero
Rivoli, Italy
60
81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Hong Kong, China
61
Hertog Jan
Bruges, Belgium
62
Quique Dacosta
Denia, Spain
63
The Test Kitchen
Cape Town, South Africa
64
La Grenouillère
La Madelaine-sous- Montreuil
65
Biko
Mexico City, Mexico
66
Estela
New York, USA
67
Benu
San Francisco, USA
68
The French Laundry
Yountville, USA
69
Hiša Franko
Kobarid, Slovenia
Ana Roš
New Entry
70
Aqua
Wolfsburg, Germany
71
Lung King Heen
Hong Kong,China
72
Schloss Schauenstein
Fürstenau, Switzerland
73
La Colombe
Cape Town, South Africa
74
The Jane
Antwerp, Belgium
75
Sud 777
Mexico City, Mexico
New Entry
76
Lasai
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
77
Martin Berasategui
Lasarte-Oria, Spain
78
Indian Accent
New Delhi, India
79
Maaemo
Oslo, Norway
80
Le Cinq
Paris, France
81
Maní
São Paulo, Brazil
82
Chef’s Table At Brooklyn Fare
New York, USA
83
Atelier Crenn
San Francisco, USA
New Entry
84
The Restaurant at Meadowood
St Helena, USA
85
Belcanto
Lisbon, Portugal
86
Odette
Singapore
New Entry
87
Per Se
New York, USA
88
Selfie
Moscow, Russia
New Entry
89
Mingles
Seoul, Korea
New Entry
90
Manresa
Los Gatos, USA
91
St John
London, England
92
Twins
Moscow, Russia
93
Le Chateaubriand
Paris, France
94
Kadeau
Copenhagen, Denmark
New Entry
95
Quay
Sydney, Australia
96
Epicure
Paris, France
97
Sushi Saito
Tokyo, Japan
New Entry
98
Hedone
London, England
99
Florilège
Tokyo, Japan
New Entry
100
Olympe
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil